As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shares Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position; H Partners Management Has Lowered Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $5.64 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 121,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 950,734 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 829,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 24.58 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 1.45M shares traded or 24.23% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,688 shares to 8,358 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,660 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.04M for 5.68 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.