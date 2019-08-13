As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shares Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.97 Million; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 25.55 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,940 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 24,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 1.13 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco: A Lucky Strike – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Not Concerned About The Proposed Menthol Ban – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investing Safely And For Income, With Dividend Sensei (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks That Could Trim Their Payouts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,963 shares to 37,486 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $787.11M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heineken Has Another Awesome Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 23,403 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.