As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Raised Its Position; Carret Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 21.47M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares to 109,787 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 180,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,421 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

