As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Value Rose, Holder Glovista Investments Increased Position; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.15 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 70,712 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 53,405 shares to 466,424 shares, valued at $16.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 201,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,719 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ameriprise reported 224,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 518 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 4,662 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 8,840 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 33,841 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 4,992 shares. Comerica Bank owns 27,368 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc reported 26,110 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 902,384 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Pinebridge LP invested in 0.02% or 18,487 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.19% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.87 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 76,971 shares to 131,891 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB).

