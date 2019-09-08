As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Value Rose, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.80 Million; First Personal Financial Services Upped Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Price Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 451,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 14.81 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.70M, down from 15.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.15 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $770.51M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) by 17,104 shares to 47,773 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).