As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Value Rose, Glovista Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $315,884; As Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Share Value Declined, Water Asset Management Raised Holding by $489,325

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 9.69M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 1,102 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 164,464 shares to 27,675 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 46,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,510 shares, and cut its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I.

