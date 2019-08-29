As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Price Rose, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowered Holding by $1.97 Million; Heartland Advisors Position in Dr Horton (DHI) Has Increased by $423,325 as Stock Price Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 131,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 120,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.32 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 13.66M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannet Co Inc by 1.07 million shares to 369,574 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 24,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,995 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 231,720 shares. 390 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 80 were reported by Camarda Lc. Nomura holds 0.25% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma holds 31,030 shares. Hollencrest Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 4.22 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gru Llc. One Mngmt Lc invested in 61,190 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 6,166 are held by Ameritas Investment. Cap Rech Invsts has 2.44 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Luminus Limited Liability Company holds 139,315 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Limited invested in 1.16% or 537,255 shares. Underhill Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.91% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,758 shares to 62,340 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 71,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $786.86 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.