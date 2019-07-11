As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Share Price Declined, Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Valiant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding as Share Value Rose

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is launching a data abuse bounty program to ask its users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 26.46 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares to 459,876 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambev Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results Under IFRS Bovespa:ABEV3.SA – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “3 Beer Stocks Already in a Bear Market – GuruFocus.com” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Considering The Choices, Is Ambev the Best Large-Cap Stock Under $10? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $793.12 million for 24.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,304 shares. Canandaigua Bank &, a New York-based fund reported 29,763 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Mgmt owns 1,350 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc reported 5,500 shares stake. 5,229 are held by Hallmark Capital Management. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 3,756 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. accumulated 2,695 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt owns 129,976 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 1.99M shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 6.37M shares for 6.03% of their portfolio. First Dallas Inc owns 2,175 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,349 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 1.87% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 41,594 shares.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.