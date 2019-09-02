As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Holding by $503,500

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 28.07M shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 60,022 shares to 189,478 shares, valued at $65.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 23,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 312,029 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 130,483 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 24.50 million shares stake. Trustco Bancorp N Y has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profund Ltd Liability reported 377,559 shares. Patten Grp reported 1.46% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.87% or 374,924 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Lc has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 105,950 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 134,217 shares. Rampart Invest Comm Limited Liability reported 173,719 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England & Inc invested in 3.07% or 84,100 shares. 105,896 were reported by Wright Investors Ser Inc.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $760.86 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.