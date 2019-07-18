As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $160.64 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 27043.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.32 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $149.59. About 400,294 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 8.66M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Orrstown Fincl Inc accumulated 324 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 173,369 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 30,122 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Management. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dupont Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,537 shares. Macquarie Grp has 48,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 13,806 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Stifel invested 0.08% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Barnett & Commerce Inc holds 799 shares. Somerset reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). British Columbia Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 591,048 shares to 205,051 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:MKC) by 81,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $791.61 million for 24.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

