As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Stock Price Were Volatile, Altai Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $435,672; Calamos Advisors Raised Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Position by $1.65 Million

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 223,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.25 million, up from 219,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 95,243 shares to 2,971 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.