As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Altai Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position; Comerica Bank Raised Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) as Share Price Declined

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Cor (VAC) by 102.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 28,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 56,426 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 27,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.78. About 8,376 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS CONFIDENT ILG WILL CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Expects Deal to Close in 2nd Half; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 12,599 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,973 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Gagnon Limited Liability Co invested in 2.61% or 1.38 million shares. D E Shaw holds 0% or 267,187 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 373,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Disciplined Growth Inc Mn invested 0.17% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Penbrook Lc invested 0.76% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 131,457 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,935 shares. Altai Capital LP has invested 18.18% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bridgeway Cap holds 133,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 270,136 shares. Granahan Invest Ma invested in 0.34% or 734,541 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Goldman Sachs owns 213,835 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,700 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 252,125 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 356,951 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 13,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Gp accumulated 0.04% or 102,584 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,000 shares stake. 136 are held by Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability. Gabelli Funds Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 14,837 shares. Nomura Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited has 18,060 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 630 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 109,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group holds 173,835 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp Com New (NYSE:KEM) by 34,055 shares to 57,257 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 30,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,309 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.