As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Altai Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Hahn Capital Management Upped Sei Investments (WAB) Stake

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments (WAB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 201,451 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 200,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 1.02 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com owns 12,599 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 46,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 2 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.52% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 11,438 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Morgan Stanley reported 202,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gagnon Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 671,219 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Harbert Fund has 3.57% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Citigroup has 12,117 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 8,404 shares in its portfolio. 131,400 were reported by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 13,440 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group (NYSE:CIT) by 2,323 shares to 295,622 shares, valued at $14.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide (NYSE:FNF) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,129 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel (NYSE:IEX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Friday, August 9 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 16.97 million shares. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Inc invested in 11,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 0% or 111 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 83,875 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Com has 392 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns LP owns 80,333 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jpmorgan Chase & Comm accumulated 104,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 10,018 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 317 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fmr Lc invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 197,088 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com holds 5,468 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 2,811 shares stake.

