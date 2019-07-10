As Amber Rd (AMBR) Stock Price Rose, Needham Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Increased Its Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) as Share Price Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 46,068 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 101,301 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 104,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,458 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 43,182 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,184 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 166,167 are held by 13D Management Limited Liability Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation accumulated 3,300 shares. 400 are held by Jnba Financial Advsrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,412 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 376 shares. 58,118 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Co The. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,082 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 2,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 227,334 shares. 66,225 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Com stated it has 12,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 22,735 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). King Luther Mgmt reported 37,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald invested in 2.01% or 910,000 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Moreover, Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Company has 3.33% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 78,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 198,719 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 22,814 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Oppenheimer And Company owns 237,943 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

