As Amber Rd (AMBR) Share Value Were Volatile, Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Position by $308,984; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Its Position by $70.20 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 816,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.13 million, up from 841,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 1.19 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 38,623 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 166,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAYO, AMBR MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. and Amber Road, Inc. â€“ ZAYO, AMBR – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amber Road pushes back on Altai nominations – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PDOB, AMBR, TSS, and ISRL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMBR, PETX Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Amber Road, Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. â€“ AMBR, PETX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gagnon Lc has invested 2.61% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 72,030 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 800 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 22,814 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd has 158,500 shares. Citigroup owns 12,117 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,935 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 37,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 267,187 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Spark Investment Management Ltd reported 141,128 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.71M shares to 60,347 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,617 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 10,055 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 764,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rockland holds 19,318 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% or 157,729 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Sprott Inc invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares. 10,423 are held by Nomura Holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 158,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 80 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc holds 0.25% or 93,250 shares in its portfolio. 35,238 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Utah Retirement System holds 21,478 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors accumulated 111,700 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Garmin +7% after FY guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Garmin® TeamX brings new features to the G5 electronic flight instrument and the G3X Touch flight display – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Zacks.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin® Announces Golf Legend Greg Norman as Global Brand Ambassador – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 44,209 shares to 156,912 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 86,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.