As Ambarella (Put) (AMBA) Market Value Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Decreased by $1.72 Million Its Position; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (Put) (AMBA) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.52. About 926,727 shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 7,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 587,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, down from 595,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 3.99M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ambarella Stock Fell Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambarella EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) or 627,373 shares. Whittier Co, a California-based fund reported 40 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 20,121 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1.09 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 200 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 2,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 372 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Scout Inc holds 0.06% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) or 71,743 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,505 shares. Northern invested in 317,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 695,403 shares. Axa has 1.08M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 23,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 9,948 shares to 37,948 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) by 258,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 856,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr reported 20,709 shares. Prospector Ltd Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 176,401 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 54,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,572 shares. 7,577 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt. Washington Tru reported 136,006 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 4,376 shares. Fdx owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,570 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company holds 199,000 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 996,310 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.30M shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust invested in 73,930 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares to 299,068 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).