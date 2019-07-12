As Ambarella (AMBA) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Has Lifted by $1.51 Million Its Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose, Holder Underhill Investment Management Lifted Its Holding

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 189.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 176,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 1.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review

Natixis increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 36,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, up from 89,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 215,267 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank owns 243,468 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 78,933 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Dana Inv stated it has 714,363 shares. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.06% or 11,442 shares. 21,330 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 14,857 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 849 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gradient Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ruggie Cap invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 8,211 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. 4.84M are held by Geode Management Limited Com. Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.01% or 923 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company holds 51,204 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. 3,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 11,560 shares to 74,785 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

