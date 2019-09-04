As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Valuation Declined, Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Position; As United States Steel (X) Stock Value Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Raised Position by $482,600

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $830.75M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 198,164 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in United States Steel Corp (X) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 101,200 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 75,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in United States Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 9.01 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO U. S. STEEL’S SR. UNSEC NOTE ISSUE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 53,609 shares to 2,245 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 36,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

