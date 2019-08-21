As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Value Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Holding; Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Shareholder Lord Abbett & Company Upped Its Stake by $8.80 Million as Stock Declined

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 462,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.55 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 1.81M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 103,296 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Discloses Preliminary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 and Provides Other Updates in Advance of the Anticipated August 1, 2018 Expiration of the AMPS Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Evergy (EVRG) Set to Join S&P 500; Navient (NAVI) and Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on May 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Financial (AMBC) CEO Claude LeBlanc on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 19.90M shares to 16.15 million shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny reported 0.36% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 574 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com. 170,089 are held by Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 671,870 shares. Tortoise Advisors Lc owns 399,290 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.24 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 41,591 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management Lp has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 136 were reported by Fil. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 269,053 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Encompass Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1.44% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 997,967 shares.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Independence Holding Company’s (NYSE:IHC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.