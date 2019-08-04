As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Declined, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Position; Keybank National Association Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $4.91 Million as Stock Value Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 44,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.45M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 185,272 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Seizert Partners Ltd Llc has 4,294 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Company has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability invested 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 520,570 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hills Bancorp Company holds 1.26% or 42,008 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Co stated it has 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chartist Inc Ca holds 3,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 13,120 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 8,847 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 249,126 were accumulated by Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,935 shares to 282,673 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,405 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 60,781 shares to 171,796 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,569 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).