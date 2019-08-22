As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Shares Declined, Proxima Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $356,022; Fair Isaac (FICO) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 57,078 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $352.34. About 98,939 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 359,147 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.04% or 72,200 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 74,341 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.33% stake. Coastline Tru reported 8,630 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Lc owns 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 7,446 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 11,694 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 3,344 shares. 1,311 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Company. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 75,102 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Prudential Finance has 17,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 10,855 shares. 53 are owned by City Hldgs. Ariel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

