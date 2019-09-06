As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Share Price Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered by $356,022 Its Position; Catalent (CTLT) Valuation Rose While Parametrica Management LTD Has Decreased by $367,560 Its Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 72,625 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 4,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 14,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 238,400 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.20M for 66.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

