As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Share Price Declined, Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Cut Position by $608,000; Diker Management Has Lifted Liveperson (LPSN) Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 203,397 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 120,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 210,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 90,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 573,249 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 10,023 shares. 45,171 are owned by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 20,306 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.04M shares. Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 50,996 were accumulated by River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 42,634 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 23,888 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 22,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pembroke Management Limited reported 1.04% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 59,601 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology reported 3,604 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% or 131,578 shares.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About LivePerson, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Spirit launches WhatsApp connectivity for customer relations – South Florida Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.