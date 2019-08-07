As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Position by $7.27 Million; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted by $4.03 Million Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 41,144 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 7,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 81,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.58M, up from 73,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 191,163 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 115,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 9,400 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Asset Mgmt One holds 62,448 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap holds 757 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 506 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And reported 39 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1,489 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 5,250 shares. 1,816 were reported by Da Davidson And Communications. 2,100 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt. Profund Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,376 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 4,851 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd reported 17,235 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares to 85,518 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 26,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,607 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).