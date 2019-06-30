As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.92 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Position

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,136 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92 million, down from 112,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 3.66 million shares traded or 31.05% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 106,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 191,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 140,131 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 201,293 shares to 208,351 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6,518 shares to 146,676 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41M on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.32 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

