As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Market Valuation Declined, Cqs Cayman LP Has Lifted Stake by $630,000; Payden & Rygel Cut Holding in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by $7.21 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 65,299 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC)

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 136,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, down from 396,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 1.01M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares to 498,510 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 164,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,569 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 90,108 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Cap has 0.19% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,225 shares. Davidson Advsr reported 1.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). First American Savings Bank has invested 0.21% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 250 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 248,082 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Utd Automobile Association has 1.25M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.89% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 10,021 are held by Virtu Finance Limited Liability. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,385 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 123,951 shares.