As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised by $28.40 Million Its Position; Bessemer Group Holds Holding in Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 131.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 36,072 shares traded. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 28/03/2018 – Vishay Precision Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.75 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 28,869 shares to 277,082 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer Hldgs New (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VPG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 10.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 9.58% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). D E Shaw & holds 134,145 shares. American Intll Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) for 6,632 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 12,121 shares. Ajo Lp reported 88,658 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 25,855 shares. First Trust Lp reported 0% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 17,182 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 37,989 are owned by Invesco Limited. 56,068 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pecaut And Co reported 107 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waratah Cap Advsrs holds 6,107 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Ranger Lp owns 51 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 428 shares. Kistler owns 897 shares. Claar Advsrs Ltd Co reported 5,500 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.05% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 645 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 307 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,744 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,343 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Investec Asset North America holds 0.38% or 2,258 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership owns 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 539,243 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 170 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 541,667 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $25.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.