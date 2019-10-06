As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Declined, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed by $108.85 Million Its Stake; As Fluor New (FLR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tctc Holdings Decreased Stake by $523,314

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91 million, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 15,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 341,467 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50 million, down from 357,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 134,700 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 579,662 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability invested in 28 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 169 shares in its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 414,965 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd holds 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,739 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 991 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Llc has 1,439 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Meridian Mgmt invested in 1.53% or 1,821 shares. Athena Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Management Ltd Company reported 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Lc owns 4,775 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 170,375 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt reported 6,270 shares. 25,229 were reported by Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $45.56M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,800 shares to 5,235 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 29,376 shares. 249 are owned by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.46 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,101 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 621 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Co invested in 936,407 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 0.06% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 8,250 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 1.92 million shares. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 32,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 123,672 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 24,135 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.