As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Shares Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Boosted Its Stake; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Rose, Sheffield Asset Management Raised by $869,700 Its Position

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 11/05/2018 – Dimensional Advisors Adds Aptiv, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC) by 30,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,855 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartline Corp holds 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,042 shares. 264 were reported by Southeast Asset Advisors. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 630,248 shares or 11.34% of its portfolio. Natixis holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,434 shares. 211 were reported by Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated reported 2,591 shares. Guild Investment Management holds 348 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2,015 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.83% or 3,656 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Lc holds 14,773 shares. Gradient Lc reported 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz & Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 135 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.