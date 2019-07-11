As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Shares Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut by $3.56 Million Its Holding; Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stake by $433,845; Stock Value Declined

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 8,336 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

