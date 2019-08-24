As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Raised Position by $2.49 Million; Aes (The) (AES) Stock Value Declined While Capital International Has Decreased by $2.98 Million Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 63.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 165,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 96,419 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 262,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc Cl A by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management invested in 1.32% or 899,220 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 148,423 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stifel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Federated Investors Pa reported 359,243 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 44,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Capital Interest Ca reported 0.21% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Massachusetts Services Ma invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 1,655 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 127,173 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 406,589 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 36,205 shares to 38,426 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 43,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,831 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).