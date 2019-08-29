As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Holding; Robotti Robert Upped Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $3.45 Million

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 408,696 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $29.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.76. About 1.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 5.15% or 34,460 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invesco Limited owns 5.05M shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Leavell Inv has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ohio-based Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,080 are held by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Kj Harrison Partners holds 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,175 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Com invested in 4,145 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 1.84M shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 7,095 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 19,957 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il. Old Bancorp In invested in 11,045 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 17,242 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 295,139 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).