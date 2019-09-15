As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position by $29.69 Million; As Post Holdings (POST) Share Value Declined, Holder Iridian Asset Management Upped Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 20,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.67 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 585,979 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 15,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23 million, down from 21,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 754,100 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $156.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 306,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associates Limited Partnership invested in 1.21M shares or 0.23% of the stock. 291,272 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 48,416 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4,080 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Com Ma reported 341,930 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Com reported 0.28% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.63% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 155,093 shares. Geode Cap Lc invested in 688,734 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motco has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 1.95% or 548,515 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 25,871 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,540 shares to 188,080 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability owns 120,235 shares. Eaton Vance owns 805,718 shares. 91,872 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 281,455 shares. Cadence Cap Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State has 1.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,467 are held by Amarillo Comml Bank. First Manhattan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,544 shares. Moreover, Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 860 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,314 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,913 shares. Aldebaran Fincl invested in 3,455 shares. 8,139 are owned by L S Advsr Incorporated. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.