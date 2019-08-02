As Amazon.Com Common (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Country Trust Bank Has Upped Position; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Middleton & Co Lifted Stake

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,901 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 89,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 473,327 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. Common (AMZN) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 39,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 32,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $38.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.16. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,200 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc stated it has 49,107 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp Inc owns 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,637 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc has 9,878 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 6,750 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.88% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guardian has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 41,487 were reported by Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 232 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.89% or 742,610 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc holds 1.43% or 72,840 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 650 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 92,456 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp invested in 0.9% or 314,772 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 0.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 167,227 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 1,385 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 46,913 shares to 359,763 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf Fund (EFA) by 211,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,109 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).