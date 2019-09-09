As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Mengis Capital Management Boosted by $496,620 Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Its Position

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.28M shares traded or 68.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 25,270 shares. New York has invested 2.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,397 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Marathon Mngmt accumulated 0.38% or 477 shares. Lau Assoc holds 766 shares. New England Invest And Retirement Grp Inc holds 1.68% or 2,066 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability Corp holds 34,200 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited owns 73,679 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lvm Management Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 207 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,493 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,032 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio.