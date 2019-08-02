As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $315,928; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Valuation Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.33M shares traded or 14.23% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO BOOST PRIME PRICE TO $119/YR FROM $99; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,970 shares to 24,250 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,674 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Dropped 11.3% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 23,353 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.01% or 990 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 66,026 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 288,701 shares. 131,986 were reported by Franklin Resource. Sun Life Inc stated it has 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nomura Holdg invested in 61,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.12% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Barclays Public Ltd owns 519,786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantum Capital Management holds 7,763 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 241,107 shares. Lazard Asset Llc owns 23,336 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 176,725 shares.