As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Increased Position by $315,928; Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $736,380

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45 million shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 2,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Your Small Business Create Its Own Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy or Sell These 5 Hot IPOs? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests Co owns 5,473 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Co has 2.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,128 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 290 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com has 21,243 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 8,278 shares. Mengis Capital has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Corp Il holds 10.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 41,843 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc reported 1,434 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management owns 7,790 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested in 911 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,810 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 74,400 shares to 348,000 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.