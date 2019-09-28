As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Trimmed by $1.09 Million Its Position; As Sabre (SABR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Lowered Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 79,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 87,984 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 167,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 2.20M shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 26/04/2018 – Amazon sales may jump this quarter – but an increase in spending may knock profits down; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 41,300 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. 896 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Sigma Invest Counselors, Michigan-based fund reported 5,314 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc accumulated 616 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.63% or 63,795 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.8% stake. Holderness Company holds 5,548 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L And S Advsr Inc holds 2.03% or 8,139 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 7,784 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 461 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Assets Inv Ltd Co reported 0.15% stake. Foxhaven Asset Lp invested in 50,405 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 58,505 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 281,455 shares.

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,861 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurant (NYSE:DRI) by 8,903 shares to 42,784 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 105,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd Company has 680,674 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 88,598 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Amg Natl Bank holds 0.05% or 40,510 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Korea has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1,900 shares. Andra Ap holds 389,600 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,179 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1.47 million shares. Menta Ltd Liability holds 15,430 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 28,496 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt reported 0.25% stake.