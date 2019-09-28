As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Blue Fin Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Jolley Asset Management Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51M and $194.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,861 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 6,819 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,544 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 643 shares. Mairs And has 601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated owns 1.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,193 shares. 108 are owned by Meridian Inv Counsel. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 252,784 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Ltd Liability has 3.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,392 shares. 71,870 were accumulated by Cibc Corp. New York-based Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Investment Limited Liability Com has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 68,965 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 112,745 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 333,281 shares. 2,290 were accumulated by Skylands Cap Ltd Liability. 10,000 were accumulated by Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.11% or 51,108 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 71,538 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 2.49 million were reported by Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Ranger Inv Management LP holds 405 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York reported 61,480 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,379 shares. Mcdonald Incorporated Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,000 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 16,000 shares. Meritage Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,900 shares.