As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Mengis Capital Management Lifted Holding; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.96 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.03. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 98.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 204,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 207,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 623,037 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 954,603 shares. Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.1% or 4,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 25,193 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 825,776 shares. Spectrum Management Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). M&R Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 986,413 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,435 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Reik Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 5,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Mercantile holds 1,190 shares. Regions holds 20,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charter Trust has 0.35% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 51,590 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10,850 shares to 40,650 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 173,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.42 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $315.61M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.