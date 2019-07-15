As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Girard Partners LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Raised Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $9.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 87.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 102,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35 million, up from 116,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.16. About 2.43M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 5,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,090 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,413 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. 145 were reported by Smith & Howard Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Moreover, Country Tru Bancorporation has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd owns 10,031 shares. Jbf Capital holds 14,000 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Com has invested 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 908,167 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 7,249 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 1,292 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 9,985 shares to 8,450 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 8,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,464 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 86,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,462 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).