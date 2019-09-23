As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.44 Million Its Holding; Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lifted Its Position by $334,305 as Share Price Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 27,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 22,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 1,550 shares traded. Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH); 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Short-Interest Ratio Rises 133% to 21 Days

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $18.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.79. About 221,939 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: SOMEWHAT OF A MONOPSONY SITUATION WITH AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households

More notable recent Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manhattan Associates Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for Eleventh Consecutive Time – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces 2018 Partner Performance Club Winners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,341 shares to 1,390 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 9,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 97,038 shares. 9,425 were reported by Amp. Moreover, Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.83% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 1.18 million shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 47 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com reported 430,890 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc owns 630,331 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. American Interest Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 83,763 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 186,146 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 30,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 6.33 million shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Llc reported 4,512 shares stake. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,624 shares. 110,756 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,398 shares to 143,380 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,845 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,126 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,017 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Partners LP has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.2% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Com holds 3.34% or 13,202 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett invested in 0.93% or 2,180 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,490 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 85,071 shares. D E Shaw & holds 469,145 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 1.9% or 2,108 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 330 shares. Courage Cap Mngmt has 3.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,669 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.