As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Mengis Capital Management Has Increased Position by $496,620; Spears Abacus Advisors Cut Its Ball (BLL) Position as Valuation Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc analyzed 5,760 shares as the company's stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 759,619 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500.

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.24. About 1.84 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "What's Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St." on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq" published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "How Good Does Amazon's Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga" on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga" published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Improved results for Ball's in Q2 – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "A Spotlight On Ball Corporation's (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Wells Fargo Drops Bullish Stance On Ball Corporation – Benzinga" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.06 million activity.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52,519 shares to 350,395 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).