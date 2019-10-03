As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $2.44 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Brown Forman (BF.B) as Share Price Were Volatile

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 9,280 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 98,510 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 89,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 1.89M shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Two Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Diving Headlong Into the Grocery Business – Live Trading News” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

