As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosted Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 36.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 43,415 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 31,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 1.52 million shares traded or 68.41% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 73,451 shares. Iron Limited Liability Corp invested in 749 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 666 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 30,760 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weitz Invest has 15,500 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,595 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,290 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,000 shares to 1,250 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,495 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares to 207,642 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,266 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Ptnrs owns 3,222 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.82% or 940,802 shares. Da Davidson And reported 8,079 shares. Coho Partners Limited holds 0.16% or 77,414 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 0.02% or 45,703 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 15,019 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 129 shares. Prudential Financial reported 124,864 shares stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 17,192 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.07% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 10,150 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 3,500 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 2.12M are held by Fmr Lc.