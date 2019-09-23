As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder S-R Schill & Associates Has Raised Its Holding; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Value Rose While Savant Capital Has Decreased Stake by $516,180

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 27,085 shares to 148,083 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Telecommunications Etf (IYZ) by 19,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 31,711 shares to 187,045 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

