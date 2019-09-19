As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder S-R Schill & Associates Has Raised Stake; Founders Financial Securities Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $411,502; Stock Rose

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 25.91 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, up from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.43. About 1.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Co reported 27,507 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 5.61M shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.80M shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Davis R M holds 293,521 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 918,898 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.95% or 1.55 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks holds 2.47% or 1.04M shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 158,667 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Com owns 3,672 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc owns 379,020 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 4.03M shares. Moreover, Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 193,499 shares to 143,102 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 43,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,762 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $161.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 14,651 shares to 66,140 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,294 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).