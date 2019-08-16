As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Alexandria Capital Has Raised Holding by $774,300; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Knott David M Lifted Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.52M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram

