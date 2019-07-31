As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Upped Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Holds Stake in Flowserve (FLS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 1.22M shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Flowserve (FLS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on January 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation & Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 58,703 shares. Colonial Advsrs invested in 49,957 shares or 0.43% of the stock. First Interstate Fincl Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 326 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 28,803 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.06% or 4,905 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 51,578 shares stake. Northern Tru accumulated 1.46 million shares. Atwood & Palmer has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Andra Ap reported 114,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman & reported 1.79M shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,009 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated accumulated 109,192 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Com has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 139,498 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 338,847 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Management Lc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8,317 shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Lc holds 1,810 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Goodman Financial has invested 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc World Mkts Corp invested in 85,139 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 107,970 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has 3.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 21,644 shares or 1.79% of the stock. American Intll Group Inc has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 411 shares. 5,530 were accumulated by Scott And Selber. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 3.15% or 318,620 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc stated it has 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Global Ltd has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).