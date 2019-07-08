As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Boosted Holding by $338,200; Hamlin Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) as Share Value Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 560,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 818,515 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1949.84. About 2.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 166,373 shares. Lpl Fin Lc stated it has 18,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc invested in 54,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Century Inc has 0% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 161,859 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Greatmark Invest Partners Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 22,962 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru Company owns 21,644 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Llp has 273,527 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 38,821 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 79,734 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $95.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 93,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity.

